Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in H World Group were worth $28,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H World Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTHT. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $40.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.64 and a beta of 0.99.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

