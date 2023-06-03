Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,493 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $29,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USNA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 30.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on USNA shares. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $63.58 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60.

In other news, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $811,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $318,614.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $811,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

