Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 124,938 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,434,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $30,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 563.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 460,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,708.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,500 shares of company stock worth $6,273,871 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISEE. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Saturday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

