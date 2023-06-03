Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,322 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 901,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Olympic Steel worth $30,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,769,000 after buying an additional 186,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.78. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olympic Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

