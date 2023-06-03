Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,837 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,837 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $27,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in U-Haul by 779.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 251,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 223,075 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in U-Haul by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 36,575 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in U-Haul by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 756,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in U-Haul by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in U-Haul by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $1,404,609.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,609. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U-Haul in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

UHAL stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. U-Haul Holding has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.99.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34). U-Haul had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

