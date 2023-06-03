Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 94,253 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,360,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94,253 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $29,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.31. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

