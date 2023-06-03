Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $27.68 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 879,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,681,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,171,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,527,000. Markel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,197,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

BN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

