Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 851,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $27,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 176,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EAT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.81.

Brinker International Trading Up 4.7 %

EAT stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile



Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

