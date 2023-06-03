Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 584,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Financial were worth $26,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in First Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in First Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in First Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Stock Up 5.5 %

First Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of THFF opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial

In other First Financial news, Director Tina Jane Maher bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tina Jane Maher purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,760 shares of company stock worth $167,691. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.