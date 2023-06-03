Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 700.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,443 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 542.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFSD stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $47.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

