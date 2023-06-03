Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.67

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 6992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine Opco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Disc Medicine Opco Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). Research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the first quarter worth $42,187,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the first quarter worth $11,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

