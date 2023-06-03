Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.67

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 6992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine Opco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Disc Medicine Opco Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). Research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the first quarter worth $42,187,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the first quarter worth $11,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.