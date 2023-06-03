DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.91

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 2793024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Up 16.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

Insider Activity at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 2,000,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,767,658 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,832.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,650,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,599,000. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.