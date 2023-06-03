E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $905.60

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$905.60 and traded as low as C$895.00. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$895.00, with a volume of 233 shares trading hands.
E-L Financial Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$905.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$905.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.
E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported C$121.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$872.00 million during the quarter. E-L Financial had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 129.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
E-L Financial Dividend Announcement
About E-L Financial
E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.
