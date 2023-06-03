Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.06.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $72.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 418.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.