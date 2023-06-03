Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) CFO Sells $442,964.00 in Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $442,964.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $19.07 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 80,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,808,000 after buying an additional 130,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after buying an additional 269,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,643,000 after buying an additional 114,503 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 512.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 592,877 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

