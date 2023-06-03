Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) CFO Sells $442,964.00 in Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $442,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Element Solutions Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of ESI opened at $19.07 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Barclays dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

