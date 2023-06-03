Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.77.

ETSY opened at $85.01 on Friday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.82.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,971 shares of company stock worth $10,049,602. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,186,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,257,000 after buying an additional 245,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,628,000 after buying an additional 54,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

