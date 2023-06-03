Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 240.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,673 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 193,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 23,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 4.4 %

EPM opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.95. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 57.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

