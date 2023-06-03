Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 49,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $27,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $50,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,916,000 after buying an additional 825,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,671,000 after purchasing an additional 501,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $83.84 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $85.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $513,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,121,735 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

