First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alight were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at $9,136,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at $8,188,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alight by 465.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 107,485 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alight by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 618,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALIT stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ALIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

