First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $104.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $150.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,787 shares of company stock valued at $286,362 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Stories

