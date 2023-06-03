First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after acquiring an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,062,000 after acquiring an additional 177,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,359,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 93,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

