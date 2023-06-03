First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 204.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,049 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

SIGA Technologies Dividend Announcement

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th.

SIGA Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.