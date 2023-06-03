First Trust Advisors LP Buys 729 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Xometry were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $18.60 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

