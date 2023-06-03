First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Insider Activity

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $168.27 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $180.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.92.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.20%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.