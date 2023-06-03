First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,437 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 510,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 155,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after buying an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $281,352.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Featured Stories

