First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BankUnited by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,754,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,519,000 after buying an additional 227,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,791,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,209,000 after purchasing an additional 60,936 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,509,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,277,000 after purchasing an additional 69,727 shares during the period.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Up 7.5 %

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.18.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.