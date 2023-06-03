First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.13 Million Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TriMas were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TriMas by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TriMas by 171.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TriMas by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $29,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at $724,642.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,642.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,027 shares of company stock worth $26,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TriMas Trading Up 4.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRS shares. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TriMas stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.63.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

About TriMas

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Further Reading

