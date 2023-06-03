First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.18 Million Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brady were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 67.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Brady by 1,345.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brady by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

