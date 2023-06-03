First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,133,000 after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after purchasing an additional 342,979 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the period. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,885,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

