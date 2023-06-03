First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.19 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK opened at $71.90 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $76.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

