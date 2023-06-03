First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

RRR stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.16. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.09.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

