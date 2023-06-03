First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.23 Million Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 408.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,053 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,858 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $876.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.54. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

SBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

