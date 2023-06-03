First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $162.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.08. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 104.31 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $1,580,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

