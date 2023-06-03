First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,716 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,700,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 310,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

