First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,015 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,088,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after buying an additional 251,999 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 208,757 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,362,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,367,000 after acquiring an additional 182,343 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WH opened at $71.92 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

WH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

