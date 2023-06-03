First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.32 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

