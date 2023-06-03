First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 52,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GHY opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%.

In related news, Director Brian Reid acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $43,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

