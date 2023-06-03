First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Upstart by 26.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.92.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $42,028.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $42,028.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,748. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPST opened at $29.57 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

