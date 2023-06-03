First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.11 Million in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 207,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTKB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter worth $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter worth $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 402.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 403.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 213,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 749.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $143,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,870,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,587,155.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $143,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,870,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,587,155.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,990 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 7.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -806.19 and a beta of 0.31. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CTKB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

