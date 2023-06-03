First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.24 Million in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 98,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after buying an additional 176,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after buying an additional 163,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 253.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 102,574 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $857.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.04. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

