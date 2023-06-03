First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.24 Million in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 98,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after buying an additional 176,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after buying an additional 163,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 253.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 102,574 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
REGENXBIO Stock Performance
Shares of RGNX stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $857.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.04. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.
REGENXBIO Profile
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.