First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.35 Million in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 176,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 142,816 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $243,237.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,262.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $42,056.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,353,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,522,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $243,237.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $16.46 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

