First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMC. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

United Microelectronics Profile

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.