First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 82,055 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 189.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,125,000 after purchasing an additional 98,313 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,349,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after purchasing an additional 322,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.
Silvergate Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SI opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $27.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $108.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Silvergate Capital Company Profile
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silvergate Capital (SI)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.