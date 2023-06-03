First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 82,055 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 189.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,125,000 after purchasing an additional 98,313 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,349,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after purchasing an additional 322,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $27.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $108.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

