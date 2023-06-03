First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 307.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $137.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $88.27. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 127.89%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

