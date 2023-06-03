First Trust Advisors LP Sells 11,424 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 52.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,283 shares of company stock valued at $727,969 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE:ONTO opened at $107.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.19. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $112.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.