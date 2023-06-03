First Trust Advisors LP Sells 12,591 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

