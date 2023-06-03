First Trust Advisors LP Sells 67,213 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,213 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 52.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 246.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

New York Times Stock Up 2.5 %

NYT opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

