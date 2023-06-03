First Trust Advisors LP Sells 7,088 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,409,000 after acquiring an additional 617,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,178,000 after acquiring an additional 112,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,419,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,252,000 after buying an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.61.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,001,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,485. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

